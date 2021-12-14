Wendell Davis transfers from Pitt to Northwestern

Former Pitt linebacker Wendell Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 3, and on Monday afternoon, he announced that his next destination will be Northwestern. With the announcement, Davis will move from an ACC champion to one of the dregs of the Big Ten, but it should provide him with opportunity.

Excited for the opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/3SOrX4ltGk — Wendell Davis Jr. (@wendellwdj) December 13, 2021

“Thankful for all the schools that reached out and offered me,” Davis said in a Twitter post. “Thankful and excited to start this next chapter in my career. One-hundred percent committed to Northwestern University.”

At Pitt, Davis split time at the Mike linebacker spot with SirVocea Dennis, as both were listed as co-starters at the position. Dennis was the more productive of the two, as he had 51 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for losses and one sack at the time of Davis’ departure. As for Davis, he had 28 tackles this season, including 3.5 tackles for losses and one sack. Dennis went on to become Pitt’s leader in tackles, with 81 in 12 games this season.

In Evanston, Davis will join a team in need of defensive improvement, as the Wildcats fielded the No. 91 defense in the nation in 2021 and allowed 29 points per game. Northwestern will also be looking to replace top tackler Chris Bergin at linebacker, as he has now exhausted his eligibility. And that should free up some playing time that could go to Davis.