Jordaan Bailey renews commitment to Pitt

Jordaan Bailey renewed his commitment to Pitt on national signing day after briefly decommitting from the program. Bailey, a star running back out of Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, was committed to Pitt from June to December and chose to remain with the program on Wednesday.

The 6’1”, 180-pound running back is a three-star recruit, and all three major recruiting outlets consider him one of the top 75 running backs in the country. ESPN ranks him No. 66 at his position, while Rivals places him at No. 50 and 247Sports has Bailey at No. 36.

During the 2021 season, Bailey racked up 1,042 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns for a Hillsborough team that went 10-3. That marked the third time in three years that Bailey was able to amass 1,000 scrimmage yards.

In 2020, Bailey rushed for for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 427 yards and three scores through the air, bringing his all-purpose yardage up to 1,026 yards and his touchdown total up to 10 for the season. Hillsborough would go 8-2 that year. In 2019, Bailey ran for 914 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 116 yards and one score on eight receptions for 1,030 yards from scrimmage. That season, Hillsborough went 8-3 overall and was a perfect 6-0 in conference.

Bailey is the only recruit out of Florida in Pitt’s 2022 class. Had he decided to commit to another program, the 2022 class would have likely gone down as the first in Pat Narduzzi’s tenure as head coach that Pitt failed to land a commitment from a Floridian.