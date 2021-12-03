(Don’t) Bet the Farm: Pitt vs Wake, ACC Championship

Pitt achieved one of its goals for the year a few weeks ago in winning a championship. This weekend, it can reach what has seemed to be THE goal since Narduzzi took over the program in winning an ACC Championship.

There has been talk of winning a championship since Pat Narduzzi came to Pitt, and especially this year the stated goal from Narduzzi to Pickett to anybody talking about the season has been to win an ACC championship. Pitt has its second opportunity to do so in 3 seasons, but this time it seems much more attainable with no Clemson behemoth on the other side of the field. Wake is still a very formidable opponent, with an offense in line with Pitt’s and a great quarterback.

Having said that, confidence is high among the staff. Both Pitt and Wake seemed to have some uninspiring performances, and its unclear how these two teams will match up. Personally, I think both offenses are comparable, but Pitt has a better defense that can make a few more plays per game. Where is your confidence at?