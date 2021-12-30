Ithiel Horton reinstated by Pitt after dismissal of charges

Pitt shooting guard Ithiel Horton was reinstated by the Pitt men’s basketball program on Thursday after the four criminal charges against him were dropped. Horton is eligible to resume activities with the basketball team immediately. He was suspended for the past two months following his arrest.

Horton was arrested in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Nov. 6 after he allegedly struck a police officer in the face. The police were responding to an incident involving Horton and a tow truck driver. As a result of the incident, the Pitt basketball player faced charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

“We are grateful that Ithiel’s situation has been resolved,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he had to miss the past two months, but I know he has remained hungry to get back with his teammates and have the opportunity to represent the University of Pittsburgh again.”

“I am really proud of the way he handled his academic responsibilities, making the dean’s list, while dealing with this situation,” Capel continued. Ithiel has remained positive and confident throughout this process and we are eager to integrate him back into the team. His teammates were excited when they heard he has been cleared to rejoin the group. We look forward to his full return to the University of Pittsburgh and the opportunity to continue to mentor and lead a young man eager to make the most of his opportunity here.”

While Horton’s reinstatement to the program is a positive development for the team, he may not be out of the woods yet legally. Craig Meyer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Thursday that the charges against Horton are expected to be refiled, and that could happen as soon as Thursday. Mike Manko, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said the officer who filed the complaint against Horton had a scheduling conflict Thursday.

Upon his return to the court, Horton will be Pitt’s top returning scorer from last season. In the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 37.1 percent from long range, and that talent will benefit Pitt significantly, as the team has shot a subpar 29.8 percent from three-point range collectively and ranks dead last in the ACC in offensive efficiency.