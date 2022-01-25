Pitt vs. Syracuse Preview

Game Time: 8 p.m.

Opponent: Syracuse

Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (45th year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 9-10

Last Game: 79-59 loss vs. Duke.

2020-21 Season: 18-10 (9-7, eighth in ACC)

Pitt and Syracuse are set to square off for the second time in two weeks on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. The last time the two teams met was on Jan. 11 at the Carrier Dome, and on that occasion, the Orange dealt the Panthers a decisive 77-61 defeat. Pitt was able to bounce back after that and take down Louisville 65-53, but it has since fallen to Virginia and Clemson in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Syracuse has also dropped two games and won one, with the losses coming against Florida State and most recently Duke. The win — an impressive 91-78 showing — came against Clemson, the same team that just routed Pitt 75-48. That outcome and Jeff Capel’s 2-6 record against Syracuse since his arrival at Pitt do not bode well for the Panthers’ chances on Tuesday, and yet oddsmakers still believe that the game will be close, as they only favor Syracuse by 4.5 points.

The outcome of the game will likely hinge on Pitt’s ability to stifle the Boeheim brothers, as Buddy Boeheim led the charge last time around, with 24 points, and Jimmy Boeheim complemented him well, contributing 18 points to the Orange’s victory over the Panthers. With that said, Pitt will also have to set top scorer John Hugley up for success, as he was held to just eight points when the two teams last met.