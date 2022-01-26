Ithiel Horton reinstated by Pitt following plea deal

Pitt guard Ithiel Horton was reinstated to the Pitt men’s basketball program on Wednesday, following the resolution of his legal issues, which stemmed from an incident on Nov. 6. The announcement from Pitt that Horton had been reinstated came just hours after the most serious charge against him was dropped.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the felony charge of aggravated assault that Horton was facing was dropped as part of a plea deal. Horton then pled guilty to one count of public intoxication and two counts of disorderly conduct. He also agreed to take anger management classes, undergo drug and alcohol evaluations and complete 80 hours of community service as part of the deal.

The charges Horton faced were the result of an alleged incident that took place in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Nov. 6. Police said they were called to the scene of an altercation involving Horton and a tow truck driver. After that, they alleged that the situation escalated, with Horton running from police, falling and then striking an officer who pursued him. Horton’s attorney, Phil DiLucente, said the incident was a misunderstanding.

With his legal issues resolved, Horton will be able to rejoin the Panthers and take part in their 11 remaining games. He previously played in one game this season, as the charges against him were briefly dismissed. In that game, a 75-72 loss to Louisville, Horton ranked third on the team in scoring, with 13 points. And given Pitt’s offensive struggles, Horton’s return should benefit the team greatly.