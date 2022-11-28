Pitt Volleyball earns 2nd seed in NCAA Tournament

A 27-3 record, as well as a share of the ACC championship, has earned the Pittsburgh Panther’s Volleyball team a No. 2 seed in their 7th consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. The Panthers have a first-round matchup with Colgate this Friday (Dec 2nd) at the Petersen Events Center.

PITT IS IT‼️



For the fourth time in the past six seasons, Pitt is ACC Champions!#H2P pic.twitter.com/LlKcxJdQEd — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) November 26, 2022

Dan Fisher’s squad put together a remarkable campaign, at one point winning 18 straight matches, as well as five matches over top-15 ranked opponents.

Pitt’s resume proved impressive to the selection committee, and as such they have earned the right to host the first two rounds of play, both occurring this upcoming weekend. Playing first will be No. 7 BYU and James Madison, followed by Pitt and Colgate.

Colgate (24-5) earns a trip to the tournament following their second straight Patriot League championship but should come into the matchup a heavy underdog. With a 0-1 record against ranked competition, as well as a 0-3 loss to an NC State team that Pitt beat 3-1, The Raiders have yet to prove it against opponents anywhere near as talented as Pitt.

Also hosting in Pitt’s region of the bracket are defending national champions Wisconsin (No. 1), Florida (No. 2), and Penn St. (No. 3). Each will host first and second-round matchups, with the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 matchups held in Madison if results occur as expected.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Friday and pack the Pete in support of the Panthers!