Pitt wide receiver Jaylon Barden will enter the transfer portal

It is inevitable after each season that there will be plenty of roster turnover in college football. Now that players rightfully have more freedom to transfer without being penalized no program will go through a season without it affecting them. The Pittsburgh Panthers now have their first one in the “off-season” period and the first since Jaden Bradley entered the portal.

Wide receiver Jaylon Barden announced his decision to enter the portal on Twitter Monday night.

I Have Officially Decided To Enter The Transfer Portal. #H2P pic.twitter.com/3NqC68eO20 — Ben 10♻️ (@jbden10) November 28, 2022

This move felt a bit expected for the Junior out of Lizella, Georgia. In three seasons with the Panthers, the speedy wide receiver did not bring in any more than nine receptions and this was his least utilized season to date. Barden has three catches for 19 yards on the 2022 season and 19 catches for 333 yards to end his Panthers career.

“I thank god for the opportunity and the favor,” Barden wrote. “Thank you Pitt for years of memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. This thought of a fresh start has been on my mind for weeks. After much prayer, I have decided to use my last two years of eligibility to find a new home and reach new heights. Pitt will always have a special place in my heart.”

Now Barden will begin the process of looking for a new school to try to showcase his talents before his college career comes to a close. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will take the steps necessary to try to fill out the roster to replace the second receiver to enter the portal.