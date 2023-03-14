 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Pittsburgh Panthers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

The season comes down to one game at a time now

By MichaelParra
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Pittsburgh vs Georgia Tech Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The time has finally come and the long awaited moment is here. The Pittsburgh Panthers face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the right to play Iowa State on Thursday.

For a preview on how far the Cardiac Hill staff thinks the Panthers will go click here.

For a preview of the game against Mississippi State click here.

You can catch the action on TruTV where all the first four games will be aired.

The Panthers are 2 point underdogs and have a 42.5% chance to win according to ESPN analytics.

Use this as your game thread for an NCAA tournament game for the first time in seven years. It’s been a long time coming so enjoy the moment with fellow Panthers fans.

