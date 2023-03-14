GAME THREAD: Pittsburgh Panthers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

The time has finally come and the long awaited moment is here. The Pittsburgh Panthers face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the right to play Iowa State on Thursday.

You can catch the action on TruTV where all the first four games will be aired.

The Panthers are 2 point underdogs and have a 42.5% chance to win according to ESPN analytics.

Use this as your game thread for an NCAA tournament game for the first time in seven years. It’s been a long time coming so enjoy the moment with fellow Panthers fans.