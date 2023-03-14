Pitt forward John Hugley to enter the transfer portal

The Pittsburgh Panthers have played above preseason expectations all season long in route to an NCAA tournament appearance. A player that was thought to be a key piece to start the year has decided to enter the transfer portal. John Hugley IV, who has been away from the program to focus on his mental health, has decided to enter the transfer portal as first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Pittsburgh’s John Hugley plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



Hugley was the Panthers’ leading scorer and rebounder heading into this season (14.8 PTS, 7.9 REB per game) before making the decision to sit out the remainder of the https://t.co/HjjviHPkY8… https://t.co/rGdbSfuxcA pic.twitter.com/D7z7laZplK — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 14, 2023

Hugley has spent three seasons with the Panthers and will still have three years of eligibility remaining. The former four-star recruit concludes his Pitt career having averaged 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

“It is with careful consideration given to my mental and physical health, and after multiple conversations with God, myself and my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Hugley posted on Twitter. “I believe God has set forth an amazing path for me and will continue to watch over me on my next journey.”

Please respect my decision!! pic.twitter.com/eYJJ6C2m88 — John Hugley IV (@thejohnhugley) January 14, 2023

Pitt is currently slated to have seven scholarship players returning and will bring in three more a part of the 25th-ranked recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports. Hugley will now have the chance at a fresh start that can help him return to the basketball court in a better headspace.