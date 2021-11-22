Jordan Addison placed on ACC, PFF Teams of the Week

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison put on arguably the best the performance of his collegiate career in Pitt’s ACC Coastal-clinching 48-38 win over Virginia on Saturday, and for his efforts, he was named the ACC Receiver of the Week and earned a place on the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week on Monday.

Addison had a busy day, as he led all receivers in the game with 14 receptions, 202 yards and four touchdowns. That included a 62-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter that put Pitt up 48-38 and left the game out of reach for Virginia. And in addition to his work on offense, Addison chipped in on special teams, returning one punt for 39 yards but losing one yard on a subsequent return.

The 62-yard touchdown reception was one of the plays of the game for Pitt, and it came as a result of pure awareness and effort from Addison, as the ball was not quite on the mark. However, Addison went back for the underthrown pass, ripped it from the arms of Virginia cornerback Darrius Bratton and turned a potential pick into a game-sealing score.

The performance, which was the only one of its kind by a Pitt wide receiver in the last 100 years, according to ESPN, was enough to snag Addison conference and national honors for Week 12, but it may have done even more than that. With the Pitt receiver also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the historic showing might just have reserved him a spot as a finalist for the national honor as well.

With Saturday’s win in the books and an ACC Coastal title secured, Addison now leads the nation in touchdown receptions, with 15, and ranks fourth in receiving yards, with 1,272. And with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing him the ball for at least three more games this season, including the ACC championship game and a bowl game, Addison should have ample opportunity to add to those figures.