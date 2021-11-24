Jordan Addison named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award on Tuesday after a standout performance in Pitt’s 48-38 win over Virginia at Heinz Field on Saturday. Addison is one of three finalists for the award, with the others being David Bell of Purdue and Jameson Williams of Alabama.

The 6’0”, 175-pound pass-catcher clinched his spot in the Biletnikoff finalist group with a 202-yard, four-touchdown showing in Pitt’s win over Virginia. That victory was pivotal for the Panthers, as they needed it to fight off the Cavaliers and secure a spot in the ACC championship game. It also would not have happened without Addison, as he scored four of the team’s six touchdowns in the matchup and turned a potential pick into six points.

So far this season, Addison has accrued 1,272 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. That makes him the fourth-most prolific receiver in the nation in terms of yardage amassed through the air. It also makes him the nation’s current leader in touchdown receptions.

As for Addison’s competitors for the honor, they’re no slouches, but they trail Addison statistically. Bell ranks eighth nationally in receiving yards, with 1,207, while Williams checks in at sixth, with 1,218. Williams is also tied for second in touchdown catches, with 13, while Bell falls far behind the other finalists in that category, as he is tied for 87th, with five.

Given the fact that Addison has outgained and outscored the other two finalists for the award, it appears the 2021 Biletnikoff is his to lose. But with his top competitor averaging 110.7 yards and 1.2 touchdowns per game, Addison will have little room for error against Syracuse in Pitt's regular-season finale this week.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in the country. Pitt has had had two Biletnikoff winners since the award’s inception in 1994. The first was Antonio Bryant in 2000, and the second was Larry Fitzgerald in 2003. Bryant won with 1,302 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Fitzgerald won with 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award will be announced on Dec. 9 during ESPN’s awards show. And the award will be presented to the winner on March 5 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.