(Don’t) Bet the Farm: Cardiac Hill’s picks for Pitt vs. Syracuse

Pitt is set to face Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Saturday night, and although the team locked up the Coastal Division last week, Pitt still has plenty to play for, as it comes in at No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings and could climb higher with a win. In addition, the Panthers could post their first 10-win regular season since 1981 with a win on Saturday.

Heading into its regular-season finale, Pitt boasts the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation, with 43.9 points per game. That compares favorably to Syracuse, which checks in at No. 88, with 25.9 points per game. Pitt also has a narrow edge in scoring defense, but the game will likely hinge on the performance of Kenny Pickett and the ability of Pitt’s eighth-ranked run defense to shut down Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who has amassed 1,467 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Pitt comes into the game as a 12.5-point favorite over Syracuse, and the Cardiac Hill staff is heeding Vegas’ advice and going with the Panthers to beat the Orange.

Last season, Anson and JD predicted nine of Pitt’s 11 games correctly, and they repeated the feat this year. But it looks like that will not be not enough to top Corey, who leads the staff with a 10-1 record on his predictions.