Pitt vs. Syracuse: Open Gamethread

Pitt is set to take on Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in its regular-season finale on Saturday night. The 9-2 Panthers head into the game as 12.5-point favorites over the 5-6 Orange and have a chance to post 10 wins in a regular season for the first time since 1981. However, to get to that point, they will likely need another big game out of Kenny Pickett and a strong showing from their defense, which will have to find a way to stifle Syracuse running back Sean Tucker.

The Panthers have already secured a spot for themselves in the ACC championship game, but they still have more to play for. With a win, Pitt could improve its standing in the College Football Playoff rankings and eventually secure an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Currently, Pitt is ranked No. 17 in the nation, and it has been projected by multiple outlets as a potential participant in the Peach Bowl. Of course, with a loss, that may not come to fruition.

The game will air on the ACC Network, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Join the Cardiac Hill community here to comment during the game.