Pitt vs Virginia Cavaliers Preview

Game Time: 9:00 pm

Opponent: Virginia

Head Coach: Tony Bennett (13th year)

Current Record: 10-7 (4-3, 6th)

Last Game: L 63-55 vs Wake Forest

2020 Season: 18-7 (13-4, 1st)

Top Players: F Jayden Gardner (14.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg) G Kihei Clark (9.2 ppg) G Armaan Franklin (12.5 ppg)

Last Meeting: 57-56 L Dec 3, 2021

What we said in the recap: “...while the Panthers looked better than they did in recent outings, they still found a way to fall to the Cavaliers and took home a heartbreaking 57-56 loss.”

Pitt turned a 45-52 deficit into a 56-52 lead in the last five minutes of the first meeting. Unfortunately, they could not close it out. Virginia still has the same suffocating defense as always, but this year they’re probably just a very good defensive team instead of truly elite. The outcome of the game will hinge on Virginia’s offense. In their wins, they usually shoot above 50% from the field. In their losses, it’s around 35%. Here’s hoping Pitt can continue their solid play over the last month (excluding the Syracuse game) and inch closer to .500.

Game Predictions:

Neither team will break 60 points.

Hugley will rebound from his 2-11 shooting night in the first meeting.

Pitt will not shoot 50% from three again

Previous Predictions (Syracuse)

A player on the Orange will stupidly make at least 5 threes because that always happens. (Boeheim did it, W)

Pitt will somehow put together another win and confuse us all. (L)

Season Results: 18-7-1