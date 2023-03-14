The ball is tipped
And there you are
You’re running for your life
You’re a shooting star
And all the years
No one knows
Just how hard you worked
But now it shows
In one shining moment, it’s all on the line
One shining moment, there frozen in time
But time is short
And the road is long
In the blinking of an eye
Ah, that moment’s gone
And when it’s done
Win or lose
You always did your best
‘Cause inside you knew
That one shining moment, you reached deep inside
One shining moment, you knew you were alive
Feel the beat of your heart
Feel the wind in your face
It’s more than a contest
It’s more than a race
And when it’s done
Win or lose
You always did your best
‘Cause inside you knew
That one shining moment, you reached for the sky
One shining moment, you knew
One shining moment, you were willing to try
One shining moment, you knew
One shining moment..
Hail to Pitt.
Loading comments...